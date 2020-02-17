|
|
Winifred Wiacek
Garden City - Wiacek, Winifred (McLeod) of Garden City, was born May 12, 1928, one of seven children to John and Jessie McLeod and died peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her family on February 10, 2020. Beloved wife of Raymond for 70 years. Loving mother to Raymond, Jr. (Nancy), Diane, David (Sylvia), Joe (Kathy), the late Michael, Nancy White (John) and Patricia Martin. Cherished grandmother of Katie, John (Meredith), Billy and Michael Wiacek; Elizabeth, Mary and Jennifer Drabik; John and Jaclyn White and Jessica Livingstone (Kyle) and Eileen Martin. She is survived by her youngest sister Elsie Potter; four step grandchildren; nine step great-grandchildren; one step great-great grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews. After graduating from Fordson High School, Winnie married her high school sweetheart Ray on October 29, 1949. Early in adulthood she was a devoted stay-at-home mother to her seven children. As her children grew, she began a successful twenty four year career as a top fashion consultant in the menswear department at the J. L. Hudson store in the Westland Mall. In addition, she worked closely with national and local UAW representatives to successfully unionize the employees at that store. After retiring from Hudson's, she worked for the UAW organizing other store locations. In retirement she remained active in local politics and community activities. Winnie was a long-time volunteer and member at the Maplewood Community Center in Garden City. Winnie loved her husband, her family and her pet cat Mr. Bob. She enjoyed politics, travel, flower gardening, pinochle, crossword and Sudoku puzzles but her greatest passion in life was her family. A private memorial service will be held. No flowers please. Charitable contributions in her memory to Angela Hospice, 14100 Newburgh Road, Livonia, 48154, or angelahospice.org/donate/. Interment will be at St. Hedwig Cemetery in the family plot next to her dearly departed son Michael.
Published in Observer & Eccentric Newspapers from Feb. 17 to Feb. 23, 2020