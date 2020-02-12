|
Hare Albert
"Ab" Passed away peacefully on the
2nd February 2020,
aged 87 years.
Beloved husband of Phyllis,
loving dad to Diana and Kevin,
father in law to Alastair, loving
grandad & great grandad.
The funeral service will take place at
Alford Crematorium on
Tuesday 3rd March 2020 at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired
are for the Alzheimer's Society.
These may be left after the
service or sent to
Lincolnshire Co-operative
Funeral Service,
2 Market Place, Horncastle LN9 5HD
Published in Horncastle News on Feb. 12, 2020