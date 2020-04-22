Home

Albert Martin

Albert Martin Notice
Martin Albert Died peacefully after a long illness at Archer Ward, Louth Hospital on
12th April 2020, aged 84 years.
Loving husband to Janet.
Dearly loved dad & grandad.

Peace after pain.

A private funeral service
is to take place.

Family flowers only but donations, if desired, payable to "LHCS Charitable Funds" can be sent directly to
Louth County Hospital to be
used on Archer Ward.
Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA (01507 603519).
Published in Horncastle News on Apr. 22, 2020
