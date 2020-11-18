|
|
|
Clark Alec William It is with great sadness that the
death is announced of Alec Clark
of Mareham on the Hill.
Alec died on 27th October at Nottingham City Hospital having been transfered from Pilgrim Hospital, Boston on his 78th birthday for emergency surgery.
He was a much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
Following a lifetime of being there for others, he has now been granted his wish to leave his body to medical science and been accepted by the
City Hospital, Nottingham who will arrange a funeral in due course.
The family will hold a celebration
of his life as soon as Covid restrictions are lifted. It is hoped many friends and past work colleagues will be able to attend and share memories of a fascinating life.
In the meantime a tribute page has been set up at alec-clark.muchloved.com. where it is also possible to make a donation in his memory to the RNLI,
a cause very close to his heart.
Published in Horncastle News on Nov. 18, 2020