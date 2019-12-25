Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Marshall Funeral Directors
49-51 Queen Street
Market Rasen, Lincolnshire LN8 3EN
01673 843 725
Resources
More Obituaries for Alwyn Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alwyn Johnson

Notice Condolences

Alwyn Johnson Notice
Johnson Alwyn (Of Holton cum Beckering)
Passed away suddenly at County Hospital Lincoln on 5th December 2019
aged 97 years.
Beloved husband of the late Madge, dear uncle, cousin and friend
to many who will be greatly missed.
A Service of Celebration for his life
will take place at Lincoln Crematorium on Thursday 2nd January 2020
at 2-30pm. Family flowers only please, donations in memory made payable to Cancer Research UK may be left
at the Crematorium or sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street,
Market Rasen, LN8 3EN
Published in Horncastle News on Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -