|
|
|
Hastings Anita Unexpectedly passed away in hospital on Monday, the 13th of January.
Loving wife of Ronnie (deceased)
and loving mother of Michael and
Janet Hastings and Mother-in-law
to Kerry.
Anita had lived in Horncastle for
nearly 20 years and loved her family and her life which was enriched by
her hobbies and friends in various quilting and card making groups and volunteering at the Banks Centre.
Anita was part of the crafters
guild and made and sold her
crafts with a passion.
Anita is very lovingly remembered
and very sadly missed.
The funeral will take place on
Tuesday 18th of February 2020 at
11.00 am. at Brightwater Green
Burial Meadow, Saxby,
Market Rasen, LN8 2DQ.
Please wear warm comfortable country clothing.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if desired, may be
made payable to Cancer Research UK c/o The Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 2 Market Place, Horncastle, LN9 5HD.
Tel: 01507 523385.
Published in Horncastle News on Feb. 12, 2020