Harness Anthony Maurice
"Tony" Passed away peacefully on 3rd January 2020, aged 86 years.
Much loved husband of Ann Harness, father of Philip & Clifford.
The funeral service will take place at
St Swithin's Church, Baumber on
Friday 7th January 2020 at 1:30pm followed by burial in the churchyard.
Flowers welcome or donations if desired are for Prostate Cancer UK
These may be left after the service or sent to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 2 Market Place, Horncastle LN9 5HD
Published in Horncastle News on Jan. 22, 2020