Rate David Aged 68.
Passed away suddenly
on 5th September 2020.
Loving husband to Jenny,
son-in-law to Betty and the late Jack.
Loving step-dad to Daniel, Simon, Nicola, Philip and their partners.
A much loved Grandad to
James, Hayley Jade, Emily, Makayla, Joshua, Alfie and Jordon.
A private service will take place due to the current pandemic restrictions.
All enquiries to
Lincolnshire Co-operative
Funeral Services
2 Market Place,
Horncastle, LN9 5HD.
Tel. 01507 523385
Published in Horncastle News on Sept. 30, 2020