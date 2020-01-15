Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Marshall Funeral Directors
49-51 Queen Street
Market Rasen, Lincolnshire LN8 3EN
01673 843 725
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
15:00
Lincoln Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Derek Jesney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derek Jesney

Notice Condolences

Derek Jesney Notice
Jesney Derek Aged 84 years of Bardney
passed away on 16th December, 2019.
Dearly loved husband
of the late Beatrice.
Loving uncle of Carol and Sandra.

Sadly missed by all
his family and friends.

A service of Celebration for his life will be held at Lincoln Crematorium on Tuesday 21st January at 3:10pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
made payable to
Cancer Research UK,
may be sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
49 Queen Street,
Market Rasen. LN8 3EN
Published in Horncastle News on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -