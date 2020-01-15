|
|
|
Jesney Derek Aged 84 years of Bardney
passed away on 16th December, 2019.
Dearly loved husband
of the late Beatrice.
Loving uncle of Carol and Sandra.
Sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
A service of Celebration for his life will be held at Lincoln Crematorium on Tuesday 21st January at 3:10pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
made payable to
Cancer Research UK,
may be sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
49 Queen Street,
Market Rasen. LN8 3EN
Published in Horncastle News on Jan. 15, 2020