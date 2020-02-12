|
|
|
VICKERS Edith
(née Lilley) Peacefully at
Elmwood House, Boston
on 6th February 2020, aged 86 years, of Horncastle, formerly of Hemingby.
Devoted wife of the late Norman,
and a loving mother of John, Chris, Pam, Trudie and the late Barbara.
Edith will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service at St Margaret's
Church, Hemingby on
Wednesday 26th February at
11am followed by interment.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired in aid of
St Margaret's Church, Hemingby
may be left at the service or sent
to R H Turner & Son Funeral
Directors, 55/57 North Street, Horncastle, Lincs LN9 5DX.
Published in Horncastle News on Feb. 12, 2020