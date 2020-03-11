|
|
|
Lingard Elizabeth Ann Aged 77 years, of Wragby,
passed away on 27th February 2020. Dearly loved wife of Brian.
Much loved mum of Steven and Carol. Sister to Roy and sister-in-law to Alison. Cherished mother-in-law,
nanna and great nanna.
A service of Celebration for her life will be held at Lincoln Crematorium on Friday 20th March at 9:50am.
Family flowers only,
bright colours to be worn.
Donations, if desired, made payable to St. Barnabas Hospice, may be sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen,
LN8 3EN
Published in Horncastle News on Mar. 11, 2020