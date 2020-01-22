Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michael H Sivill Funeral Directors
Leagate Road
Lincoln, Lincolnshire LN4 4RS
01526 342779
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Hodson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Hodson

Notice Condolences

Evelyn Hodson Notice
Hodson Evelyn On 3rd January, after a short illness, Evelyn Hodson,
widow to Terry Hodson,
died peacefully at
The Butterfly Hospice.
A loving Mum,
Grandma and Great Grandma.
Funeral arrangements:
30th January 2020, 11.30 am
at Boston Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
All donations will be divided between The Butterfly Hospice, Boston,
Holy Trinity Church and
The Teenage Cancer Trust and can be sent to Michael and Rachel Sivill, Funeral Directors, Coningsby.
Published in Horncastle News on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -