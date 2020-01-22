|
|
|
Hodson Evelyn On 3rd January, after a short illness, Evelyn Hodson,
widow to Terry Hodson,
died peacefully at
The Butterfly Hospice.
A loving Mum,
Grandma and Great Grandma.
Funeral arrangements:
30th January 2020, 11.30 am
at Boston Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
All donations will be divided between The Butterfly Hospice, Boston,
Holy Trinity Church and
The Teenage Cancer Trust and can be sent to Michael and Rachel Sivill, Funeral Directors, Coningsby.
Published in Horncastle News on Jan. 22, 2020