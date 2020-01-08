|
WHITE Fred Sadly passed away on
25th December 2019, aged 89 years.
Much loved brother of the late
Edith Mary and uncle to David,
Keith and Michael.
The Funeral Service is to take place at Alford Crematorium on Tuesday 21st January 2020 at 10.00am.
Family flowers only but donations, if desired, payable to "RSPCA" can be left after the Service, via our online memorial at www.funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries
or sent c/o Lincolnshire
Co-operative Funeral Service,
134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA
(01507 603519).
