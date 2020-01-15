Home

Goddard George Passed away peacefully at home on 24th December 2019 aged 70.
Devoted husband of Margaret,
much loved dad to Darren, Donna and fiancé Ebs and dad-in-law to Deborah. Beloved Grandad to
Lee, Natasha and Jay.

Funeral service to be held on Tuesday 28th January 2020 at Alford Crematorium at 1:00pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to British Heart Foundation, c/o Lincolnshire Co-op Funeral Services, 2 Market Place, Horncastle. LN9 5HD.
Tel: 01507 523385
Published in Horncastle News on Jan. 15, 2020
