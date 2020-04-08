|
|
|
Horteis George Peacefully on 1st April 2020, at Willow Court Nursing Home,
George, aged 94, formerly of
Bain Farm, Ranby, and Goltho.
Loved and loving husband of the late Alice, father of Rosemary, respected by son in law David, special grandad of Graham and Rebecca and
great grandad of George.
A graveside funeral has been
arranged at Goulceby on
Tuesday 14th April at 1pm.
Due to prevailing conditions a celebration of George's life to be arranged for a later date.
No flowers please.
Donations welcome for
Wragby Surgery Equipment Fund to
Lawrie Lambert Funeral Director, Wragby.
Published in Horncastle News on Apr. 8, 2020