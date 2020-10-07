|
|
|
WHITING George William of Low Toynton,
formerly farm worker for Scholey's,
passed away peacefully at home
on the 24th September 2020
aged 90 years
A loving dad to Shirley, Christine and the late Pearl Thompson
and a loving grandfather
and great grandfather.
A funeral service to be held at
Mavis Enderby Church on
Wednesday 14 th October 2020
at 1.00pm followed by burial in
the churchyard.
Family flowers only donations if desired to Marie Curie Nurses.
All enquiries to Michael H. Sivill,
Funeral Director, Leagate Road,
Coningsby, Lincoln. Tel. 01526 342779.
Published in Horncastle News on Oct. 7, 2020