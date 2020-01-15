|
CAVE Harold William
(Mac) Passed away peacefully at
Pilgrim Hospital on
Saturday 21st December aged 86.
Much loved husband to the late Gisela, Dad to Jacqueline, Caroline, Angeline and the late Valerie, Father in law to Malcolm, Simon and Dave, Special Grandad and Great Grandad.
He will be greatly missed by all of us.
Funeral Service to be held at
Boston Crematorium on
Tuesday 21st January at 3.30 pm.
Family flowers only, but donations may be made to Alzheimer's Society and British Heart Foundation.
Enquiries to Michael H Sivill,
Leagate Road, Coningsby,
Lincs, LN4 4RS
Published in Horncastle News on Jan. 15, 2020