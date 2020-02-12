|
|
|
Deane Heather Margaret Passed away peacefully
on the 25th January 2020,
aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late
Brian Ernest Deane,
loving mum to Julie and the late James.
Heather will be sadly missed
by all of her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
Alford Crematorium on
Wednesday 26th February 2020
at 1:00pm. Family flowers only please,
donations if desired are for
Alzheimer's Society and Dementia UK.
These may be left after the service or sent to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 2 Market Place, Horncastle LN9 5HD
Published in Horncastle News on Feb. 12, 2020