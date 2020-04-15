Home

Henry Branthwaite

Henry Branthwaite Notice
BRANTHWAITE Henry Passed away peacefully on
28th March 2020 at Lincoln County Hospital with family by his side.
Henry's family wish to thank
Lincoln Hospital for the
amazing care he received.
A private family service is due to take place with a memorial service
to be announced later in the year.
Donations if desired in memory of Henry, may be made payable to Parkinson's UK and sent to
Lincolnshire Co-op Funeral Services,
2 Market Place, Horncastle, LN9 5HD. Tel: 01507 523385.
Published in Horncastle News on Apr. 15, 2020
