HOLMES Jack Of Woodhall Spa died on 23rd January 2020 aged 103 years following
a short illness.
Much loved husband of the late Olive and father of Pat.
Funeral service to be held at Lincoln Crematorium on Thursday 13th February 2020 at 11.50am followed by a thanksgiving service at St Peter's Church, Woodhall Spa at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, for LIVES or
St Andrews Hospice, Grimsby to be sent directly to Michael H. Sivill, Funeral Director, Leagate Road, Coningsby, Lincoln. Tel. 01526 342779.
Published in Horncastle News on Jan. 29, 2020
