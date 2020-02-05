|
Speed Jean Aged 81 years of Wragby peacefully passed away at The Poplars Care Home on 28th January, 2020.
Much loved wife of the late Geoff. Dearly loved mum of Debbie and mother-in-law of Dave. Cherished grandma of Ben and Laura.
Loved and missed by
all the family and friends.
A service of Celebration for her life will be held at Lincoln Crematorium on Thursday 20th February at 11:50am. Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable to Wragby Surgery may be sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen,
LN8 3EN.
Published in Horncastle News on Feb. 5, 2020