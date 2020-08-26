|
|
|
BRADER Joan Of Mareham-le-Fen, formerly of Revesby, passed away peacefully on the 18th August 2020, aged 90 years.
A loving wife of the late John William "Jack", loving mother of Sandra, Geoff, Graham and the late Stephen and Kenneth, and a loving gran, great gran and great great gran.
A private funeral service will be held at St.Lawrence's Church, Revesby, followed by burial in the churchyard.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to St Lawrence's Church.
All enquiries to
Michael H. Sivill, Funeral Director, Leagate Road, Coningsby, Lincoln.
Tel. 01526 342779.
Published in Horncastle News on Aug. 26, 2020