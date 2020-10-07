|
|
|
COLLINS John After a short illness passed away peacefully at Lincoln County Hospital on 26th September 2020, aged 87 years. Dearest husband of Sue, much loved dad to Rachel, Christopher and Ann and a devoted grandfather of Cameron, Jack and Lucas.
Funeral service to take place at
St Mary's Church, Horncastle on Monday 19th October 2020 at 12.45pm, followed by a private committal
at Alford Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations in John's memory,
if desired, to be shared between Kidney Care UK and the RNLI may be left after the service or sent c/o
R H Turner & Son
Funeral Directors, 55/57
North Street, Horncastle,
Lincs, LN9 5DX
Published in Horncastle News on Oct. 7, 2020