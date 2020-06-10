|
DONNER John Roy Passed away peacefully on 28th May 2020 at Pilgrim Hospital, Boston aged 80 years of Horncastle formerly of Wainfleet. Devoted husband of Pauline, much loved father of Jane and Robert and step father of Stephanie and Caroline, also a loving step grandfather of Jessica, Poppy, Amelie and Harry. Roy will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Donations if desired to Cancer Research UK for the treatment of mouth cancer may be sent to R H Turner & Son 55/57 North
Street, Horncastle, Lincs LN9 5DX.
Published in Horncastle News on June 10, 2020