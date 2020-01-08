|
SMITHSON John Clifton Of Woodhall Spa, formerly of Kirkstead died suddenly at home on the
13th December 2019, aged 79 years.
Dearly loved husband,
father and grandfather.
Funeral service to be held at
Boston Crematorium on Wednesday
15th January 2020 at 10.30am.
Family flowers only, donations if desired be divided between
St Leonards Church, Kirkstead
and The Boston Woods Trust.
All enquiries to Michael H. Sivill,
Funeral Director, Leagate Road,
Coningsby, Lincoln. Tel. 01526 342779.
Published in Horncastle News on Jan. 8, 2020