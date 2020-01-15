|
Green Jonathon Derek Suddenly on 25th December 2019
aged 57 years.
Beloved husband of Sarah, dearly loved father and father in law of Daniel and Emily, Beth and Ricky, loving son of Jo and the late Derek, much loved brother of Rachel and Simon, dearest son in law, brother in law, uncle and friend who will be greatly missed.
A Service of Thanksgiving for Jonny's life will take place at St James Church Louth on Thursday 23rd January at
12-30pm followed by a private burial service. Family flowers only please, donations in memory made payable to St Mary's Church Thoresway and/or Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance may be left in Church in an envelope or sent to J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen,
LN8 3EN
Published in Horncastle News on Jan. 15, 2020