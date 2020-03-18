|
|
|
ODLIN Joyce
(nee Johnson) Widow of the late Albert, loving Mum to Jan, Ruth
and their families, passed away peacefully on the 9th March 2020
at The Old Rectory, Stickney,
formerly of Spilsby.
Funeral on Friday 20th March 2020, 2pm at Spilsby Methodist Church followed by private burial
at Spilsby Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to L.I.V.E.S. c/o
Parkers Funeral Directors,
4 Church Street, Spilsby,
PE23 5DU, 01790 554700.
Published in Horncastle News on Mar. 18, 2020