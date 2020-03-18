Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Odlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Odlin

Notice Condolences

Joyce Odlin Notice
ODLIN Joyce
(nee Johnson) Widow of the late Albert, loving Mum to Jan, Ruth
and their families, passed away peacefully on the 9th March 2020
at The Old Rectory, Stickney,
formerly of Spilsby.
Funeral on Friday 20th March 2020, 2pm at Spilsby Methodist Church followed by private burial
at Spilsby Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to L.I.V.E.S. c/o
Parkers Funeral Directors,
4 Church Street, Spilsby,
PE23 5DU, 01790 554700.
Published in Horncastle News on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -