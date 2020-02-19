|
|
|
Kilmister Joycelyn (Joy)
nee Houlden Formerly of Wragby.
Peacefully passed away on
February 10th, 2020, aged 86 years, surrounded by her adored family,
in the loving care of
Homleigh Care Home, Navenby.
Loving Wife of the late Stephen (Steve). Loved and loving Mum to Diane, Julie and Joanne. Special Mum-In-Law to David B, David C and Stuart. A very special Nana and Nannie to Ben, Amy, Catherine, Chris, Mike, Emma and Louise, dear Sister of Rex and the
late Mavis and loved Sister-In-Law
of Jennie and George.
She will be so missed by us all.
Funeral service will take place at Lincoln Crematorium on
Friday March 6th at 2.30 p.m.
Family flowers only.
Donations to
Great Ormond Street Hospital.
Funeral Directors:
Priestley and Cockett, Lincoln.
Published in Horncastle News on Feb. 19, 2020