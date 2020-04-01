|
Harrison June
(née Brant) Passed away peacefully at home on 11th March 2020, aged 90 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late
Peter Harrison, also a much
loved mum to Esme.
The funeral service will be held at Boston Crematorium Chapel on Tuesday 7th April 2020 at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired, in memory of
June, may be made towards
The Salvation Army following the service. Thank you.
For further information please contact Lincolnshire Co-op Funeral Services,
5 South Square, Boston Lincolnshire. PE21 6HX. Telephone 01205 362512.
Published in Horncastle News on Apr. 1, 2020