|
|
|
NEWHOLM Kenneth Victor Ken passed away on the
14th March 2020.
Sadly missed by wife Jean and sons Paul and Mark.
Funeral service at
Boston Crematorium on
Thursday 2nd April at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if so desired, to LIVES
may be left at the crematorium
or are being received by
Allenbys of Anwick, Funeral Directors, 68 Main Road, Anwick, Sleaford, Lincolnshire, NG34 9SU
Tel:- 01526 832319.
Family Members are requested
only to attend.
Published in Horncastle News on Mar. 25, 2020