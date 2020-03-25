Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Newholm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Newholm

Notice Condolences

Kenneth Newholm Notice
NEWHOLM Kenneth Victor Ken passed away on the
14th March 2020.
Sadly missed by wife Jean and sons Paul and Mark.
Funeral service at
Boston Crematorium on
Thursday 2nd April at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if so desired, to LIVES
may be left at the crematorium
or are being received by
Allenbys of Anwick, Funeral Directors, 68 Main Road, Anwick, Sleaford, Lincolnshire, NG34 9SU
Tel:- 01526 832319.
Family Members are requested
only to attend.
Published in Horncastle News on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -