Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Len Maplethorpe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Len Maplethorpe

Notice Condolences

Len Maplethorpe Notice
Maplethorpe Len 14.10.1930 - 31.07.2020
Len Maplethorpe,
of Digby Fen, Billinghay, passed away peacefully on the
31st July 2020, aged 89 years.
Loving Husband of the late Barbara, Dear Dad of Doug, Gwen, Belinda and Edwina. A doting Grandad to Tristan, Tom, Jake, Caitlin and the late Jackson.
A private funeral service will take place at St Michael's Church Billinghay, on Thursday 20th August at 10:30am followed by cremation at Lincoln.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if so desired, to
St Michaels Church, Billinghay,
may be sent to Allenby's of Anwick,
68, Main Road, Anwick, Sleaford,
Lincs. NG34 9SU
Tel:- 01526 832319
Published in Horncastle News on Aug. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -