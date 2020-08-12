|
Maplethorpe Len 14.10.1930 - 31.07.2020
Len Maplethorpe,
of Digby Fen, Billinghay, passed away peacefully on the
31st July 2020, aged 89 years.
Loving Husband of the late Barbara, Dear Dad of Doug, Gwen, Belinda and Edwina. A doting Grandad to Tristan, Tom, Jake, Caitlin and the late Jackson.
A private funeral service will take place at St Michael's Church Billinghay, on Thursday 20th August at 10:30am followed by cremation at Lincoln.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if so desired, to
St Michaels Church, Billinghay,
may be sent to Allenby's of Anwick,
68, Main Road, Anwick, Sleaford,
Lincs. NG34 9SU
Tel:- 01526 832319
Published in Horncastle News on Aug. 12, 2020