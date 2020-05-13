Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucy Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucy Roberts

Notice Condolences

Lucy Roberts Notice
Roberts Lucy Maria Passed away suddenly at Lincoln County Hospital on Tuesday 21 April 2020,
aged just 40 years.
Dearly loved daughter to Penny, Cherished mother to Emma, Little sister to Ruth and Nicola, Much missed Aunty to Max, Dylan and Bethan.
She also leaves behind her beloved dog and kindred spirit, Roo.
Lucy will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all her family and many friends.
Due to the current restrictions,
a private funeral service will be held
for immediate family only.
The family has set up an online obituary page for family and Lucy's friends to record their thoughts and memories of Lucy, which have brought great comfort to the family.
Please use the link below to share your stories and photos of Lucy, memories of her kindness, and the things that made you smile and laugh about her.
https://www.funeralguide.co.uk/77212
Published in Horncastle News on May 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -