Roberts Lucy Maria Passed away suddenly at Lincoln County Hospital on Tuesday 21 April 2020,
aged just 40 years.
Dearly loved daughter to Penny, Cherished mother to Emma, Little sister to Ruth and Nicola, Much missed Aunty to Max, Dylan and Bethan.
She also leaves behind her beloved dog and kindred spirit, Roo.
Lucy will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all her family and many friends.
Due to the current restrictions,
a private funeral service will be held
for immediate family only.
The family has set up an online obituary page for family and Lucy's friends to record their thoughts and memories of Lucy, which have brought great comfort to the family.
Please use the link below to share your stories and photos of Lucy, memories of her kindness, and the things that made you smile and laugh about her.
https://www.funeralguide.co.uk/77212
Published in Horncastle News on May 13, 2020