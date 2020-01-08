|
Gooseman Margaret Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her children on 21st December 2019, aged 92 years.
Wife of the late
Michael Peter Gooseman.
Much loved mother to Angela, Julia, Valezina and Michael. Loving grandmother and great grandmother.
The funeral service to be held at
St Lawrence's Church, Bardney, on Monday 20th January 2020 at 1.30pm followed by a private family cremation.
Family flowers only.
Donations to St Barnabas Hospice c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, Tritton Road, Lincoln, LN6 7QY
Tel: 01522 534971
Published in Horncastle News on Jan. 8, 2020