LEE Margaret Of Horncastle, passed away on
31st January 2020, aged 89 years.
A dear Aunt, Cousin and Friend,
she will be greatly missed.
Funeral service to take place on Wednesday 4th March 2020 at
St Mary's Church, Horncastle at 1pm, followed by a private cremation.
No flowers please, but donations
in her memory, payable to
St Barnabas Hospice, can be left at the church or sent to Lincolnshire
Co-operative Funeral Service,
2 Market Place, Horncastle, LN9 5HD,
Tel: 01507 523385.
Published in Horncastle News on Feb. 19, 2020