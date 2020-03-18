|
Sister Margaret
PELL Of Woodhall Spa, passed away peacefully on the 12th March 2020.
Dearly loved by Tony, Lorraine,
Richard and grandson Jack.
Funeral service to be held at
Boston Crematorium on
Thursday 26th March at 12.30pm
for family and friends and a memorial service will take place at a later date.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to be divided between
LIVES and Lincs Wildlife Trust.
All enquiries to
Michael H. Sivill, Funeral Director, Leagate Road, Coningsby, Lincoln,
Tel. 01526 342779.
Published in Horncastle News on Mar. 18, 2020