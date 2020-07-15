|
|
|
SILLETT Margaret "Betty"
(née Lilley) After a good long life
filled with love
Betty died peacefully in The Great Western Hospital on 19th May 2020
with her Daughter by her side.
There are tears from Son Bill,
Daughter Liz, Grandchildren Zac, Zoe, Georgia, Ella, James and Thomas and from Great Granddaughter Gloria.
We are thankful for the love she gave us all and for so many happy memories.
A family cremation has taken place.
Donations to benefit Asthma UK and Crisis UK would be appreciated
c/o Claridge Funeral Service,
Parade Mews, Marlborough. SN8 1NE. Telephone 01672 511836.
Published in Horncastle News on July 15, 2020