|
|
|
ROBINSON Mark Conrad Of Woodhall Spa, passed away peacefully at home on the
13th November 2020, aged 61 years.
Darling husband of Maria, loving father
to Ben, Sam and Sophie, brother to
Steve, cousin, and a friend to many.
A private funeral service will be held but
should you wish to show your respect to
Mark please stand along The Broadway
as his cortege passing through
at approximately 12.30pm on
Wednesday 2nd December 2020.
The service will be webcast should
you wish to view please email
[email protected]
for access.
Family flowers only, donations if
desired to be divided between
Teenage Cancer Trust and The Brain Tumour Charity to be sent direct to
Michael H. Sivill, Funeral Director,
Leagate Road, Coningsby, Lincoln.
Tel. 01526 342779.
Published in Horncastle News on Nov. 25, 2020