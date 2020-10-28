Home

LADLOW Maurice Allan Aged 90, passed away
peacefully at home on
17th October 2020.
Much loved partner of Mo.
Loving dad of Nick, Bev and the
late Mark. Loving brother,
grandfather and great grandfather.
Private funeral service due
to Covid restrictions.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to be made to Marie Curie and can be sent to
Lincolnshire Co-op Funeral Services,
2 Market Place, Horncastle, LN9 5HD. Tel: 01507 523385.
Maurice will be greatly missed
by all his family and friends.
Published in Horncastle News on Oct. 28, 2020
