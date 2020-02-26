Home

Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
14:00
Alford Crematorium
Resources
Mavis Christian
Christian Mavis Of Tennyson Gardens, Horncastle. Passed away peacefully on
6th February 2020 at Stewton House, where she was lovingly cared for by
all the nurses, aged 81 years.
Loving sister, sister-in-law
and grandmother.
Funeral service to take place on
Friday 6th March 2020 at
Alford Crematorium at 2:00pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
are for Pancreatic Cancer UK.
These may be left after the service or sent to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Services, 2 Market Place, Horncastle, LN9 5HD.
Tel: 01507 523385.
Published in Horncastle News on Feb. 26, 2020
