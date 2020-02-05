Home

Mowbray Mavis
née Nicholson Passed away peacefully on
24th January 2020, aged 86 years.
Loving wife to Tony, loving mother to Jen & Nick, mother-in-law to
Viv & Karen, nan to Carl, Tim,
Ross & Beth and great nan to Evan.
Funeral service to be held on Wednesday 19th February 2020
at Alford Crematorium at 11:00am. Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired can be made payable to L.I.V.E.S. These may be left after the service or sent to Lincolnshire Co-operative, Funeral Services,
2 Market Place, Horncastle,
LN9 5HD Tel: 01507 523385.
Published in Horncastle News on Feb. 5, 2020
