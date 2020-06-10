|
|
|
Hawkins Michael Paul
(Chunky) Julie, her girls and all of the family would like to thank everyone for the cards & kind messages of sympathy on the very sad loss of a wonderful husband, father, brother,
brother-in-law, uncle and
friend to so many.
Thank you to the fantastic nurses
on Waddington Ward at
Lincoln County Hospital and
to St Barnabas Hospice
for their excellent care.
Also to Rev. Steve Holt for his
comforting service and
Nicky & Vicki at Co-Op
Funeral Services, Horncastle
for their care, professionalism
and attention to detail.
Published in Horncastle News on June 10, 2020