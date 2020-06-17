Home

Michael H Sivill Funeral Directors
Leagate Road
Lincoln, Lincolnshire LN4 4RS
01526 342779
MORLEY Neville George
"Nev" Of New Bolingbroke,
died at Pilgrim Hospital on
June 10th 2020, aged 75 years.
Loving brother to Jean, Mavis and Joyce and a dear partner to Sandra.
A private cremation will take place followed by a memorial service at Revesby Church at a later date.
If you wish to pay your respects to Nev by lining the road we will be leaving Fen Farm on Tuesday June 23rd at 11.00am travelling down Fen Lane and Cold Harbour Lane to the Crematorium.
All enquiries to Michael H. Sivill, Funeral Director, Leagate Road, Coningsby, Lincoln. Tel. 01526 342779.
Published in Horncastle News on June 17, 2020
