WEBB Oliver William
"Ollie" Of Woodhall Spa passed away at
Pilgrim Hospital, Boston on the
12th November 2020, aged 28 years.
Much loved son of Yvonne and Andrew, dear stepson to Paul and Gayle,
Brother to Alfie, Charlie, Lauren and Ashley and a friend to many.
A private funeral service will be held, but should you wish to show your respect to Oliver please stand along
The Broadway, between
Tarleton Avenue and the Church as his cortege travels to the Church on Monday 7th December at
approximately 10.50am.
Family flowers only to
Michael H. Sivill, Funeral Director,
Leagate Road, Coningsby, Lincoln.
Tel. 01526 342779.
Published in Horncastle News on Dec. 2, 2020