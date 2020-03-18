|
Smith Pam Passed away peacefully following a short illness, aged 77 years.
Beloved wife of Bob Smith.
Pam will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Alford Crematorium on Monday
6th April 2020 at 11:00am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired are for St Barnabas Hospice.
These may be left after the service or sent to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service,
2 Market Place, Horncastle, LN9 5HD.
Please see our online obituary at
https://www.funeralguide.co.uk/74709
Published in Horncastle News on Mar. 18, 2020