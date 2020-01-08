|
|
|
Corringham Peter Passed away peacefully at home on December 26th, aged 70 years.
Dear husband and brother,
Peter will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
St Lawrence Church, Bardney
on Wednesday 22nd January at 12:30pm, followed by burial in Horncastle Cemetery.
Flowers welcome or donations if desired are for Marie Curie
These may be left after the service
or sent to
Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service 2 Market Place, Horncastle LN9 5HD.
Published in Horncastle News on Jan. 8, 2020