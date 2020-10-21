|
|
|
IN MEMORY OF
Peter Shaughnessy
Malvern Devlin
(known to everyone as "Shaun") Passed 22nd September 2020.
Remembered fondly by many as the original owner of Nightingale House
at Bucknall, Shaun passed away peacefully in hospital in the early hours of 22 September 2020 following
a short illness.
Loving husband to his wife Ellen
and his four children, Carmel,
Lorraine, Kieron and Shaun,
he will be deeply and sadly missed
by all those who knew him.
He will be particularly missed
by his many grandchildren
and great-grandchildren who gave
him so much joy in life.
It is with great heartbreak that under current restrictions, his forthcoming funeral at Woodhall Spa Catholic Church will be a private affair and strictly limited to close and
immediate family members.
His family are resolved however to arrange an appropriate future social event to celebrate his life as soon as conditions permit in order that his wider circle of family and friends can meet to share memories.
Rather than receiving any
floral tributes for the funeral
(date still to be arranged),
the family would instead prefer donations to the Alzheimer's Society to assist their work in mitigating the condition that has so sadly afflicted Shaun's wife Ellen in her later years.
The family have been deeply moved
by the many cards and expressions
of sympathy they have already received. Shaun stood for warmth, honesty and decency in all his
dealings and it is comforting to
know that so many people have
such fond memories of him.
He will be greatly missed.
Published in Horncastle News on Oct. 21, 2020