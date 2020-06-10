|
|
|
Potton Peter Thomas Aged 88 of Horncastle, passed away peacefully at home, on 1st June 2020, following a long and hard
fought battle with cancer.
Loving Husband of Noreen,
Father to Christopher,
Michael and Paul,
Grandfather and Great Grandfather,
he is deeply loved and
will be sorely missed.
There are no restrictions on numbers, and all family, friends and associates are very welcome to attend the brief graveside service at Horncastle, Boston Road, Cemetery,
Monday 15 June 2020 at 2:00pm.
Social distancing rules must be observed and sadly, due
to restrictions caused by the Covid 19 virus, there can be no Church Service or get together afterwards.
Family flowers only please, however, donations in memory of Peter will be given to, The Royal British Legion and can be left after the funeral or sent to
R H Turner & Son, Funeral
Directors, 55-57 North Street, Horncastle, LN9 5DX. Tel 01507 522331
Published in Horncastle News on June 10, 2020