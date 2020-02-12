|
Whydall Peter Passed away peacefully on the
28th January 2020 aged 72 years. Loving brother of June, brother-in-law of William, uncle to Jo, Stuart,
Emma and Aysha.
Funeral service to be held on
Tuesday 25th February 2020 at
Alford Crematorium at 1:00pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired can be made payable to the "Stroke Association". These may be left after the service or sent to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Services, 2 Market Place, Horncastle, LN9 5HD.
Tel: 01507 523385.
Published in Horncastle News on Feb. 12, 2020