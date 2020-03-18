Home

ELLIOTT Rachel Of Rachel's Café Hagworthingham passed away suddenly on the
2nd March 2020
aged 62 years.
Loving wife to Lee,
dear mum to Maria, Christopher, Sabrina and Clare and a dear nanna
to Catherine and Saffron.

She will be sadly missed by all.

A service to celebrate her life to be
held at Alford Crematorium on
Tuesday 24th March 2020 at 12pm.
There is no formal dress code.
Family flowers only, donations if desired in Rachel's memory to be
sent to Rachel's Café or direct to Michael H. Sivill, Funeral Director,
Leagate Road, Coningsby,
Lincoln. Tel. 01526 342779.
Published in Horncastle News on Mar. 18, 2020
